Rockford homeowner wakes up to fire early Saturday morning

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford homeowner escaped unhurt after he was alerted to a fire that spread out of his chimney early Saturday morning.
The Rockford Fire Department says crews were called to a home in the 4300 block of Tallwood Ave. just before 5 a.m. Saturday for a report of a fire.
As first responders got to the scene, they found a large fire on the outside of the home. Crews used fire hoses to attack the fire from both the outside and the inside.
The fire was concentrated around the chimney, extending to the roof, attic, and structural members of the home.
Officials say the owner had a fire in his fireplace Friday night and closed the fireplace doors and flue when he determined the fire was out. Investigators have determined Saturday's fire to be accidental in nature related to the fire in the fireplace.
The owner, the only person in the home, was able to get out of the house safely. RFD says he was woken up by smoke detectors as well as a passerby who saw the fire as they were driving by.
Damage from the fire is estimated by the Rockford Fire Department at $70,000.