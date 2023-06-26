Rockford home buyers still looking to purchase even at younger ages

ROCKFORD — First time home buyers are trending older as mortgage rates are increasing and available homes are bought within weeks.
A young couple in Rockford bought a home two months ago and now are proud homeowners instead of stuck with renting.
Jesus Cortez and Michelle Lucas had been renting for the past year, before thinking of buying a home. Cortez started with calling multiple realtors and lenders before finding Jeanette Solis of Keller Williams Realty Signature.
"We heard about her being an agent and we reached out to her and within a day, she already had us scheduled for some visits and to go see some houses the next day," said Cortez. "She just made it really easy to find the right people and actually see what we want and what we need."
Jeanette Solis has sold 29 homes this year with 11 of those being sold to home buyers between the ages of 21 and 30.
"I have very young buyers that are making the purchase for parents so they're integrated to living in the same home," said Solis. "They're working towards that financial freedom, not just for them, but for the parents. Others are investors and young families looking to provide a home for their children."
With younger home buyers realtors are offering more advice to make sure that the transition is smooth into buying and then owning the home.
"Jeanette did a really good job explaining a lot of this stuff that we didn't know that we were never taught when buying a home like getting a home warranty and things like that," said Cortez.
While Cortez and Lucas did find a home others are waiting as only 442 properties came onto the market in May compared to 479 of last May.
"I would say make sure you find the right person that will work for you and give you that extra push to not settle for anything that just on the market," said Cortez. "Find somebody that's on the same page as you and they understand your wants and needs."