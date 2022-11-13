Rockford Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair brings thousand to the Stateline.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Holidays are right around the corner and Rockfordians started their Holiday shopping early. Thousands from across the Mid-West visited the 8th Annual Rockford Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair this weekend.
People looked for new decorative items, art and crafts from local Stateline artists Show Producer Andrew Rotolo the majority of the vendors at this event make all of their creations by hand making their products even more valuable.
"You think when you come to something that says holiday spectacular it might be a lot of only holiday stuff, but you get someone that takes a wine barrel or a whisky barrel and turns it into Adirondack or carving bowls from just blocks of wood people that make quilts and blankets there's everything you can imagine,” said Rotolo.
Craftswoman Joy Frankum and owner of Joy’s Décor and More takes pride in her work explaining what all goes into making one of her holiday themed wreaths.
"Well, I always find a centerpiece like what I want to make my attraction so for this it's absolutely the reindeer butt and then I found a little sign to go with it you match up some different fabrics and of course, you can't forget the bow so the bow is always multi-colored and textured you put it all together you have to cut all the pieces individually,” said Frankum.
Julie Skaggs from Mad Soyetentist Candle Company feel the biggest takeaway from events like these are the networking opportunities created between businesses.
"Then we come out to markets, and we get to know the other artisans around us and their process and what they're doing, and we specifically look for markets that celebrate those that are doing handmade we try to stay away from other markets that bring in the multi-level marketing and things like that because we do value the handmade aspect of the craft fairs like this,” said Skaggs.
According to Rotolo between both days the fair attracted about 8,000 people.