Rockford holds innagural "Cutting The Red Tape" expo

ROCKFORD, Ill (WREX) — A new expo was held Wednesday afternoon in Rockford at the UW Health Sports Factory in downtown Rockford.
The expo was for small businesses to make connections and learn about working with a government agency to be successful.
"We created this event were people can come no matter where they are on their business development spectrum," said Matthew Worley, director of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging for the Rockford Park District.
The local small businesses that did attend the expo connected with Rockford government agencies to "cut the red tape".
"There's no lie there is a lot of red tape when it comes to working with governments big or small," said Worley. "We want to open up the box and cut some of that red tape so people understand what its like to work with government agencies."
The City of Rockford, RPS 205, Rockford Park District, multiple insurance and banks were all in attendance to build a connection.
"We want to understand the lay of the land this is really the current state of supplier diversity in our community were hoping to understand those entities or those businesses in our community," said Worley. "It's a win win making sure we can create an opportunity for everyone."
Organizers hope to make the expo an annual event for years to come. Businesses that were not able to attend can make one-on-one meetings on the Rockford Park Districts Website under purchasing