Rockford Historical Society hosts 2022 Greenwood Cemetery Walk

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local organization is helping the community learn about its history through talking about the people that lived it.
The Rockford Historical Society is hosting their annual Cemetery Walk Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery.
More than 15 interpreters from the society gave tours through the cemetery, sharing the stories of prominent Rockford residents who are buried there.
The Rockford Historical Society says Greenwood Cemetery is the oldest cemetery in Rockford, opening in 1844 along Kent Creek, where the Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum's Railroad Garden is today.
In 1852, the cemetery moved from that location to its current location at the corner of N. Main St. and Auburn St.
The chapel at the site, built by Chicago architect Henry Lord Gay, was built in 1891. In 1921, the cemetery changed names from the West Rockford Cemetery to Greenwood Cemetery.
The Rockford Historical Society says veterans of every war are interred at Greenwood Cemetery, including a Revolutionary War veteran and more than 500 veterans of the Civil War.
The event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.