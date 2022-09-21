Rockford Hispanic Chamber of Commerce celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month.

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Rockford Hispanic Chamber of Commerce celebrates its one-year anniversary and Hispanic Heritage Month.
To celebrate the milestone and Hispanic Heritage Month the group hosted a mixer inviting those business owners within the chamber as well as other local partners.
The mixer held at the Nicholas Conservatory created a space for these business owners to collaborate and make future business plans.
Local real estate agent Victor Tellez says that the Chamber has provided him with opportunity that he might not have gotten anywhere else.
"Definitely the chamber, you know meeting and just the networking nights meeting some of the other owners that have helped a lot as far as saying how long they've been in business and then being Hispanic and then also meeting some of the people that are involved in politics and how young they are in the running for county board and things like that, "said Tellez.
He continued to say,
"I think it's the culture when you dealing with a Hispanic owner that you kind of know some of the same things you face whether that's like racism I mean it's not that powerful today but you still see some of those hiccups so just kind of how they overcome that loan options just things like that, "said Tellez.
The Hispanic Chamber of commerce President, Sully Cadengo says she's proud to bring the organization this far.
"Our goal is to empower businesses to continue being successful so at the end of the day if you end up getting additional business if you end up growing that's what makes us better so we're very proud of it.", said Cadengo.
The Chamber currently has 35 businesses as registered members.
For more information on what the organization is doing to celebrate Hispanic heritage month visit the Rockford Hispanic Chamber of Commerce website.