Rockford Hero Climb 2023 honors September 11th first responders

ROCKFORD — The second annual Rockford Hero Climb honors first responders fallen in the September 11th, 2001 Terrorist Attacks.

The Rockford Hero Climb aims to emulate what first responders experienced during the attack on the World Trade Center. Participants climb up and down 30 flights of stairs at the Guilford High School football stadium. Organizers want participants to leave with an understanding that the event hardly comes close to what first responders experienced.

"Knowing that they did this in the good weather and trying to imagine those who fell and did it in a horrific environment, it is sometimes too much to comprehend,” said Deb Alms, Greg Lindmark Foundation.

Participant Renee Endress reflected on the moments leading up to finding out the horrific news.

"I was reflecting on the actual day, September 11th, and where I was. As an educator with my students, that day was hard to explain,” said Endress.

Participant and Veteran Steve Arnold wants people to understand the value of first responders as we live our everyday lives.

"I was in the military and a huge fan of the first responders. I back everything they do for everybody. Whatever we can do to help them out,” said Arnold.

The Rockford Hero Climb also benefits the Greg Lindmark Foundation. The organization provides private counseling and mental health services for first responders.

Organizers plan on making the event even bigger next year.