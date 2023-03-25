Rockford 'Healthier You Expo' aims to help people take back control of health and wellbeing

ROCKFORD — A Healthier You Expo was held Saturday at the Hoffman House on State St. in Rockford.
The event aims to educate people on holistic health and wellbeing, especially those who are trying to take back control of their health after COVID-19.
The expo features health practitioners, as well as products and services related to the holistic or "natural" approach to wellness.
Organizers Rhonda Torossian and Kathy Lynn hope to educate people who are new to natural medicine on the alternatives of healing with organics.
“Kind of go back to the root of how things were before a lot of medication came into play... and side effects and things like that. Holistic really don't have side effects,” Lynn explains.
They hope more people can open their minds to holistic healing.
“See if there's anything that resonates with you. The acupuncturists, the chiropractor, a lot of the products that detox the chemicals and fluoride out of your body, and things like that are healing tools,” she adds.
If you missed this one and want to learn more, you can reach out to the Pure Simple Self Wellness Company.
Certified Digestive Wellness Specialist, Owner, Rhonda Torossian rhonda@puresimpleself.com
Kathy Lynn kathyjolynn11@gmail.com