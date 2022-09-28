Rockford Hard Rock Casino supports funding for college tuition.

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Hard Rock Casino supports Rockford Promise.
Hard Rock officially started the groundbreaking and construction for the Rockford Hard Rock Casino.
The casino will soon be making its home here in Rockford, but along the way, hard rock is already making moves to impact the local community. Through funding the Rockford promise non-profit
The Rockford Promise provides scholarships for graduating high school seniors in Rockford Public Schools.
"Our whole goal and mission are educational attainment for local RPS 205 students the funding from Hard Rock Casino through the city of Rockford has made it possible for us fully funding our NIU option we have three total options and now and now our NIU option is fully funded,” said Kaylene Groh, Rockford Promise Executive Director.
According to Mayor Tom McNamara, the casino's development wasn't simply to bring another attraction to Rockford but to enhance the lives of many.
"No offense we don't want just the investors making money we want this to be something that has far-reaching economic impact and hope and opportunity for all of Rockford,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.
The Rockford Promise partnership with Northern Illinois university has allowed more Rockford Public School students to obtain a college education.
Sol Jensen, Northern Illinois Vice President of enrollment says the partnership with Hard Rock will allow their numbers to continue to grow.
"We are getting now 133 freshmen with these falls incoming class and again 2 years ago we had 25 or 30 students so almost 100 more high school graduates are here in one year than there were just two years ago when we did not have this program,” said Jensen.
The Rockford Promise provides scholarships for any student who has attended all four years of high school at Rockford Public Schools. The Non-Profit Currently has partnerships with Rockford University, Rock Valley, and Northern Illinois University.
For more information and instructions on how to apply to each program visits the Rockford Promise website.