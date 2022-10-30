Rockford Habitat for Humanity Dedicates new home to family in need

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford Family moves into their new home built by Habitat for Humanity and Community Volunteers.
Habitat for Humanity held a home dedication ceremony for the Tolefree family. New homeowner Kayla Tolefree says without Habitat for Humanity she and her family might not have been able to find an affordable.
Tolefree has been on the search for home sense 2019 thankfully today brought an end to that journey.
"Like just a single mother you know we have struggles and it just wasn't as easy for me to go out and just say hey, go to a bank sit down and get a home loan,” said Tolefree.
Tolefree continued to say, "I've just been looking for this day for a long time I'm very happy to be here today in a new home with my girls."
Executive director Keri Asevedo says the Tolefree family made building this house so much easier. According to Tolefree it only took them 50 workdays to finish construction on the house.
"Kayla has been a dream come true, she is one of the hardest working families. She would take days off and come out here Kayla's coworkers came out and volunteered several days she is always just so kind and so pleasant she's just so humbled."
The Tolefree family would like to thank the Rockford Habitat for Humanity and all the volunteers that came out to make this dream of theirs come true.