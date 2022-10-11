 Skip to main content
Rockford gunshot victim 'uncooperative' at hospital, found to have outstanding warrants

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Monday, October 10 around 12:30 a.m., Rockford Police responded to a report of shots fired and a victim hurt in the 2900 block of Halsted.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was being taken to a local hospital when the car he was riding in crashed at North Rockton Avenue and Halsted.

The man was taken by ambulance from the crash scene to a local hospital where he was treated for serious, but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

At the hospital, the man became uncooperative and was found to have outstanding warrants.

