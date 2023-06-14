Rockford Gun Violence Prevention forum to come up with solutions to the ongoing violence

ROCKFORD — A gun violence prevention forum was held Wednesday hosted by the League of Women Voters of Greater Rockford. It’s helping people become part of the solution.
Jo Minor, Gun Violence Prevention Chairman says it starts with helping kids in our community before it's too late.
“They're our future, if we don't help them, we are doomed, as a community. Who wants to move to a community where gun violence is rampant, where you don't know if your kids are going to be safe going to school?”
The issue of gun violence isn't a new one to Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd. She says the only way to beat it is working together.
“To solve the issues that we're experiencing we are going to have to work together as a community… I could have five hundred police officers on the street. it's not going to solve the problems that we have”
Panelist Joshua Patterson, is with Community Comprehensive Solutions, a non profit focused on building community. It's giving youth skills to find opportunity and have a sense of belonging.
“If someone doesn't feel the warmth of the community, then they'll burn it down… so a lot of the work that we do with young people is helping unlock a positive self image,” says Patterson.
Another part of the problem is social media. Mother Tasha Finklea says some things kids are exposed to should be more monitored.
“Because they're sneaking and doing it… it's all about how engaged they are rather than being a follower or a leader but it all has to do with social media,” she says.
As a mom who lost her son to gun violence, she is wishing that everyone can be more united.
“The solution for all that is equal opportunity, get more involved, understand our culture, we're all the same. We're all the same.”
The community also heard from medical professionals and mental health experts.
They say more outreach is needed to educate on the effects of gun violence and to keep kids off the streets and get them more involved in the community.