Rockford group breaking the stigma around women in the trades

ROCKFORD — Women make up just a small percentage of all workers in the trades workforce, about one to four percent.
Wednesday the group ‘Tradeswomen United’ had its official introduction to the public. It's focus is supporting women interested in construction trades.
“Come together to talk about whatever problems and issues we have on the job site - and try to figure out resolutions and how we try to help get more women to look at the construction industry and careers,” explains Tradeswomen United Vice Chairman, Dixie Perko.
The group consists of women in local trades all over Northwestern Illinois, hoping to inspire a new generation of women to work in the trades.
Carrie Crosby, Tradeswomen United Leadership adds, “Just encourage any other women interested in the trades, they can do it - just apply and come join the workforce.”
Group leaders say there is a work shortage of trades workers in general and they want to break the stereotype that construction is a man's job.
“Guys aren't the only construction workers. I have been doing this for 23 years and if I can do it, any other woman can do it,” Perko adds.
Sandra Sigala, President of Tradeswomen United, says it's important for women to be represented on the job site.
“It's not an easy job, it's hard, and there's times when you need to have that comradery with the other sisters. Sometimes I'm the only woman on the job and there could be one hundred men. So there is a need to increase women on the job,” she explains.
They say 25 percent of the workforce are set to retire within the next decade so there is a big push to get more women and minorities to fill those roles.
“We want to let them know that they can do it too and they are perfectly capable of joining us,” says Crosby.
Tradeswomen United plans to expand its community outreach by visiting schools and organizations that want to learn more about the trades.
If you are interested in a job in the workforce, you can reach out to the group here.