Rockford Grammy winner reflects on what the honor means for his hometown

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Sunday night, two Rockfordians took home Grammy Awards, and we got the chance to sit down with one of them.
Robert Istad is the Artistic Director of Pacific Choral who took home the award for "Best Choral Performance" with Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony Of A Thousand.'
Growing up, Istad says he was very curious about music and remembers sitting at church with his family and being interested in the piano.
At the age of five, he decided to follow his dreams of becoming a musician.
"I hope that people will look at me and Emily and say, 'these people grew up in Rockford, Ilinois and they persevered and followed their dreams,'" says Istad.
"Thanks to the incredible people of your city, my home town, I got to have so many opportunities that I never would have had."
The other winner with ties to Rockford, Emily Bear, won her first Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album for "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical."