Rockford gets in touch with spiritual health with Access Soul Mind Body Spirit Health Expo

ROCKFORD — For those looking to get in tune with their mind, body and spirit, Saturday was the AccessSoul Mind Body Spirit Health Expo in Rockford.
The event focuses on holistic health and non-traditional wellness seeing more than 65 vendors selling everything from crystals, jewelry, and natural products.
Vendors specialize in energy work like reiki healing and gut and sleep health.
Event organizer Kelly Simmons says there is something for everybody and with events like this, she hopes to show people how to interact with their bodies in a different way.
“Accessing your soul is the most important thing and that's what we're doing here today in whatever way you can do that when it comes to the mind, body, spirit, whatever you need to do that, we've got you covered,” she explains.
If you missed this one, Access Soul says there will be more like this in the future.