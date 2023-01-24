Rockford funeral home where van and body were stolen fined five times since 2010 for state violations

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Following the theft of a van, belonging to Collins and Stone Funeral Home, which was transporting a body in the cargo area; 13 WREX has learned the Rockford business has been cited by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, concerning their operations.
According to Rockford Police, the business was the target of a thief who stole the van from their parking lot, while the vehicle was left unlocked and running on Saturday.
Following the theft, the van was recovered in Chicago on Sunday, but the body was not found until Monday evening on the city’s south side.
On Tuesday, the corpse was identified as Curtis Brown, 47, who passed away on Friday.
Following this event, 13 WREX reached out to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, which is responsible for processing and citing funeral homes for not following proper procedures.
According to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, Collins and Stone Funeral Home has been fined several times, dating back to 2010.
Most recently, in March of 2021, the business received a $10,000 fine based on failure to account for personal property, and aiding and assisting an unlicensed practice.
Prior to that incident, in 2015 and 2017, Collins and Stone received additional fines for failure to file death certificates in a timely manner. Those fines were $5,500 in 2015 and $4,000 in 2017.
Collins and Stone also received a $500 fine issued in June of 2010 for failure to account for money or personal property received.
13 WREX reached out to Collins and Stone Funeral Home for comment on this week’s incident as well as their previous fines, and they declined to comment.