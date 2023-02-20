Rockford foundation continues to support sister city in Ukraine

ROCKFORD — The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois is continuing to support Rockford's Ukrainian sister city Brovary.
The partnership between the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois and Brovary began in 1995. When the war in Ukraine began nearly one year ago, their mayor reached out to Rockford mayor, Tom McNamara for help. In response, the foundation began collecting donations for the city and sending supplies.
Over the past year, the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois has raised just under $250,000.
The Engagement Director of the foundation, Jennifer Smith, says Rockford residents were eager to make donations to Brovary.
"People were deeply, deeply moved by this opportunity, by the relationship with the sister city, and just providing them a way that they didn't feel helpless anymore. That there was an actual, tangible, way to support the humanitarian response in Ukraine was amazing," Smith said.
The foundation says they send supplies at the request of Brovary's mayor. At this time, no new requests have been made.
The relationship between the two cities has been special to see over the past year, Smith said.
"We are priviledged to really see the best of what this relationship means, a sister city that the love and human care that folks in our community have is shown so brightly over the past year," Smith said.