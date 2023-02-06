Rockford foodbank in need of financial assistance

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Voice Of Inspiration Foodbank, which serves hundreds, could be closing down without additional funding.
The Voices Of Inspiration food bank located in northwest Rockford at 3112 North Rockton Avenue needs additional funding to cover rent and other expenses.
After the previous tenant who they initially split the bills with left, they were forced to pay the rest of the bills on their own.
According to the Founder and CEO Vivian Lott, $185,000 is needed to cover the rent and other expenses for the next three years.
"If we have to close down I'd be devastated it doesn't matter how long you've been here you just know you put in the work that needs to be done to feed the people,” Lott said.
Michael Lager, who volunteers at the Food Bank, told 13 WREX that the closing of Voices could have a major impact on those who live in north west Rockford.
"It would affect the northwest area, the whole area if we close down because it is essential that people need food. Here is what they call a food island around this area. I mean a lot of the stores have closed,” Lager said.
Voices also provide clothing, baby products, and toiletry products, and helps individuals find jobs through work corp.
Voices Of Inspiration is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 12:30 to 4:30 PM.