Rockford focused on investing in neighborhoods and crime reduction in 2023

ROCKFORD — The City of Rockford has a clear vision for the next year after the yearly State of the City Address.
Before looking at the year ahead, Mayor Tom McNamara highlighted Rockford's recent financial successes including another balanced budget without raising property taxes and more success with getting money into neighborhoods.
"In 2022, we had a surplus which didn't include ARPA (American Rescue Plan) funds," McNamara said. "I'm proud to tell you our house is in the best shape it's been in decades. With strong finances in place, it allowed us in 2022 to focus on our neighborhoods."
Looking forward, McNamara wants to focus on three things:
- Neighborhood Improvement
- Economic Development
- Crime Reduction
McNamara touched on each topic talking about recent successes and future goals.
For neighborhoods, he talked about major improvements to area streets, massive investments into maintaining quality drinking water and laying down wire for high-speed internet across the entire city. He also celebrated community events like the Forward for Fun initiative. Going forward, McNamara said he wants the city to double down on infrastructure improvements and create tight-knit neighborhoods people are proud to call home.
Economic Development say McNamara specifically celebrate a partnership with Think Big which has graduated dozens of students who have started several businesses in Rockford. He also highlighted downtown projects like the Davis Park renovation and multiple projects spearheaded by Urban Equities Properties to bring housing and a grocery store downtown. His final point was a looming decision to close on a transformational project at the Barber Colman site which is could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
McNamara also touched on public safety, noting that he wants to push beyond just saying he'll push for more investment into police to reduce crime. He says Rockford is attacking the cycle of violence at its source, aggressively trying to curb domestic violence and pour resources into programs to help survivors and their families. To highlight that front, McNamara repeated successes of Camp Hope and The Family Peace Center, but talked about an upcoming service, a Family Care Center that could bring transformation change to the city. However, McNamara says the city is also backing their police force from investments into more staff and higher wages to new and improving technology to catch criminals.
"We now have 150 license plate readers in the city, we quadrupled the amount of cameras in our city, we have purchased social analytics software so we can track violent criminals online," McNamara said.
McNamara's address was interrupted just a few minutes in by protestors from The May 30th Alliance. Footage shot by WREX showed three people being arrested in and outside of council chambers.