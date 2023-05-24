Rockford first responders connect with survivors whose lives they helped save in the Stateline

ROCKFORD — An event for survivors held annually during EMS week is giving first responders in the Stateline a chance to meet some of the people they swore to protect.
“I just really appreciate the genuineness of caring for me and my life,” said Matthew Allison who is a survivor of substance abuse.
He was admitted into a mental hospital in 2021. It's when emergency responders stepped in that he realized he needed help.
“That was the biggest step toward recovery. And I definitely wouldn't have been able to do it myself,” Allison said.
It's all thanks to the Mobile Integration Program started by the Rockford Fire Department in 2016.
The goal is to keep patients out of hospitals and give them the tools needed to get better.
“Sometimes we have people that just can't seem to help themselves, but when we do have those people that are able to help themselves and have great success, it's very uplifting,” said Shannon Kopp with Rockford Fire Department’s Mobile Integrated Healthcare Program.
Rockford Fire Chief Michele Pankow says they don't often get to see the people they help save day to day but events like this show them how meaningful their work is.
“The responders don't get the opportunity to see the good that comes of what they do. They don't see the outcome or the end of the story, quite often they see very, very tragic endings,” Chief Pankow explained.
Allison added the survivor event is also bringing awareness to people that these kinds of programs really do work.
“It's been super rewarding and these are things that I don't think I would've seen had I not taken the steps to get help and recover.”
In 2022, Rockford's Mobile Integration Program responded to more than 650 patient visits targeting the community’s most underserved populations.