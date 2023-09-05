Rockford firefighters respond to massive storage unit fire overnight, damage extensive

UPDATE 11:56 A.M. -- Additional firefighters outside of the one sent and released from UW Health Hospital were injured in the incident.

One of which was treated and released on scene but the other was treated at OSF HealthCare for burn injuries.

According to the department, crews responded after a resident living nearby reported flames coming from the storage unit. Once fire crews arrived, they found fire and heavy black smoke coming from a central unit.

Fire crews forced entry into about 40 units and relied on the assistance of three extra crews to supply manpower.

Approximately 12 units were damaged by the flames while additional units were damaged by the smoke.

No civilians were hurt during the incident.

The fire is currently under investigation.

UPDATE 6:33 AM -- Fire is now under control. Arson investigators will be on scene for the next few hours.

N. Central Ave. between Auburn St. and Kilburn Ave. is now open. Rockford Fire crews are still on scene.

One firefighter remains in the hospital.

UPDATE 5:55 AM -- Rockford fire officials have confirmed one firefighter was sent to the hospital and is stable.

The fire is no longer identified at an auto shop, rather a storage building. The name has not been confirmed at this time.

Crews responded with five engines, three ladders and two ambulances.

Rockford fire officials tell us no one was inside the building when they arrived.

No other buildings were damaged.

Officials say the fire is still active and stubborn.

Police are still blocking off N. Central Ave.

WREX -- The Rockford Fire Department is on scene now after flames erupt near an auto shop.

They responded to a call after 3 a.m. this morning near the 2100 Block of N. Central Ave.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from a building. Officers on scene say N. Central Ave. is blocked off.

This is a developing story and we'll update this article with more information as it becomes available.