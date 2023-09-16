Rockford firefighters rescue two dogs in apartment fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Friday afternoon, firefighters responded to an apartment fire at 1621 8th Street in Rockford.

The first units arrived in under four minutes to find smoke coming from the back apartment. Once on scene, Rockford firefighters extinguished the fire and commenced a search and rescue.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but two dogs were rescued from the scene.

No injuries were reported, and the apartment's resident was staying with family.

As of now, the cause is deemed accidental, and damages are estimated to be up to $25,000.