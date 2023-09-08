 Skip to main content
Rockford firefighters put out house fire without damaging interior

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Friday, the Rockford Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire in the 900 block of Peter Avenue at 9:49 a.m.

Personnel arrived on the scene within four minutes and found a large amount of fire on the outside of the home. 

Within five minutes of arrival, the fire was put out with no damage to the inside of the home.

Two occupants and one dog were found outside of the residence and were uninjured.

Damages to the home are estimated at about $15,000.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

