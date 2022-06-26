Rockford firefighters battle house fire Sunday afternoon

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Rockford Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to the 3000 block of Stowmarket Ave. in Rockford at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a house fire.
Pictures from the Rockford Fire Department show smoke coming out of the house and damage to much of the back of the home.
This is a developing story. 13 News has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
.@RockfordFire is on scene at 3000 Stowmarket Avenue for a structure fire. pic.twitter.com/jbaTaph9kC— Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) June 26, 2022