Rockford firefighters battle house fire Sunday afternoon

  • Updated
  • 0
Stowmarket Ave Fire.png

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Rockford Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the 3000 block of Stowmarket Ave. in Rockford at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a house fire.

Stowmarket Ave Fire Front.png

Pictures from the Rockford Fire Department show smoke coming out of the house and damage to much of the back of the home.

This is a developing story. 13 News has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

