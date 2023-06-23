Rockford firefighter charged with killing someone in a DUI accident

ROCKFORD — Winnebago County State's Attorney J Hanley says Rockford Firefighter Miguel Holland has been charged with two counts of Aggravated DUI resulting in death and one count of reckless homicide.
The charges allege Holland was the driver in a March 6 crash on Church Street and Whitman Street which killed Marta Esquivas.
Further evaluation from the scene allege Pierce lied about the events leading up to the crash, and blood tests showed he has THC in his system.
WREX filed a Freedom of Information Act Request with the Rockford Police Department asking for the report of the accident. That report only had Holland's original testimony and claimed Esquivas was at fault for the crash, not Holland.
City of Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara released the following comment on the charges:
Pull Quote “I want to offer my heartfelt condolences to the family of Marta Esquivias, whose life was cut short in a traffic accident earlier this year. Today, Winnebago County State’s Attorney J Hanley announced charges against the Rockford firefighter who was behind the wheel of the fire truck involved in the accident. As Mayor, I want anyone who commits a crime in our community to be held responsible for his or her actions. This case is now a legal matter to be addressed by the court,” says Mayor Tom McNamara. “The individual has been on leave since the incident, while the criminal investigation took place. We will now begin our own internal investigation into policy violations and will proceed with any appropriate disciplinary action.”
Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at
news@wrex.com