Rockford Fire still investigating cause of commercial building fire Monday morning

  • Updated
Fire 1500 block of Kishwaukee Street
Twitter, Rockford Fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. — At 4:26 p.m., Rockford Fire tweeted about a morning fire on Kishwaukee Street.

Monday morning at 5:57 a.m., fire units arrived and quickly controlled a fire in a commercial building in the 1500 block of Kishwaukee Street.

The cause of the fire it still under investigation.

