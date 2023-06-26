Rockford Fire still investigating cause of commercial building fire Monday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. — At 4:26 p.m., Rockford Fire tweeted about a morning fire on Kishwaukee Street.
This morning at 5:57am units arrived and quickly controlled a fire in a commercial structure in the 1500 block of Kishwaukee Street. The cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/l78ZOHWuKd— Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) June 26, 2023
Monday morning at 5:57 a.m., fire units arrived and quickly controlled a fire in a commercial building in the 1500 block of Kishwaukee Street.
The cause of the fire it still under investigation.