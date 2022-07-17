Rockford Fire: Small fire in vacant Ingersoll office building 'intentionally set'

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Fire Department says a fire at a vacant office building was "intentionally set" early Sunday morning.
Rockford firefighters were called to a report of smoke at a vacant office building at the Ingersoll Machine Tools complex in the 600 block of Fulton Ave. just after 5 a.m. Sunday.
Maintenance workers in the building saw smoke coming from the window of a basement office and called 911.
As firefighters got to the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the basement and put out a small fire in the office.
Investigators say the fire was "intentionally set," but that the investigation into what caused the fire is still underway.
Authorities say there was minor smoke damage in the office where the fire happened, but no other damage was reported. No one was hurt while fighting the fire.
The Rockford Fire Department estimates damage caused by the fire at $500.