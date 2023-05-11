Rockford Fire sheds light on arson awareness through youth intervention program

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For 'National Arson Awareness Week', Rockford Fire is highlighting their number of arson cases, placing an emphasis on their 'Youth Fire Setter Intervention Program'. Over 50% of arson cases in Rockford are committed by youth.
"They don't understand the consequences of what they're doing. There's no ill intent or anything like that," Arson Investigator for Rockford Fire Department, Michael Schnaper, said.
"As we start to get to the older group, the preteens and teenagers, we start to look at potential criminal behavior. We want to again, stop it when they're younger, just like fires, you want to catch them when they're small."
If a teenager commits arson, big or small, 80% of the time, that teen will re-offend.
"What we'll do with them are sit them down kind of talk about how they were feeling when they set the fire," Schnaper said. "Who they were with when they set the fire, how they set the fire, what they were thinking, [and] what they thought would happen."
Schnaper encourages parents to bring in their child for intervention classes as early as possible if they show any sign of curiosity with fire or have intentions on setting fires.
The curriculum featured in classes varies according to age. Younger children are brought in and helped to understand the consequences of playing with fire. For older children, there is a curriculum that features videos and class visits from burn survivors.
"Burn survivors sit down with the kids and explain to them the process of, you know, showing their burns," Schnaper said. "The process of going through [those events] which can be very painful in terms of recovery from that. We will talk about some of the more upsetting things like deaths from fires, that we've actually been to ourselves,"
Rockford Fire has proven to be successful with their intervention, with zero reoffenders after initial intervention. They encourage anyone who is aware of a youth fire setter to contact the Rockford Fire Department at (779) 348-7171 to begin the intervention process as soon as possible.