Rockford Fire responds to flames at former locksmith business building

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Fire Department responded to a call around 1:00 p.m. on November 7 for a structure fire at 2000 Charles Street.
When firefighters arrived, they found smoke streaming out of the building.
The structure once housed Rockford company I. Spinello Locksmiths, who has since moved to a new location at 225 South 6th Street.
