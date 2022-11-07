 Skip to main content
Rockford Fire responds to flames at former locksmith business building

  • Updated
ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Fire Department responded to a call around 1:00 p.m. on November 7 for a structure fire at 2000 Charles Street. 

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke streaming out of the building.

The structure once housed Rockford company I. Spinello Locksmiths, who has since moved to a new location at 225 South 6th Street.

This is a developing story. 13 News will provide details as they become available.

