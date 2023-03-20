Rockford fire responds to apartment fire

UPDATE: According to the Rockford Fire Department, the fire was discovered coming from the wall of a second-story unit of a four-family apartment building. The occupant noticed smoke then saw flames coming from under a window sill in the living room.
When fire crews arrived, all occupants were standing outside.
Crews went inside and discovered a fire in the wall cavity that extended down into the apartment below.
The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes.
It was discovered the fire was accidentally caused by discarded smoking materials.
Two of the four families who reside in the building were temporarily relocated with the assistance of the Red Cross.
No civilians or firefighters were injured.
