Rockford Fire rescue pets inside a home after a house fire breaks out Tuesday night

Rockford Fire

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Fire responded to a house fire on Clinton Street Tuesday night. 

According to District Chief Bill Hyde, when firefighters arrived shortly before 8:30 p.m. to the 1900 block of Clinton Street, they saw smoke coming from a two-story home.

No on was inside at the time of the fire but two dogs and three rabbits were rescued.

The fire was ruled by officials as an accident due to equipment being left on while the family was out.

The family is displaced for the time being.

The home suffered about $35,000 in damage.

Reporter

Cassandra is the morning reporter for 13 News Today. She joined the WREX team in July of 2019 after graduating from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee with a major, minor and a certificate. You can contact Cassandra at cbretl@wrex.com

