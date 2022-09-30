Rockford fire forces two adults out of their home

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Around 11:00 a.m., the Rockford Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a residential structure fire.
.@RockfordFire is on scene of a residential structure fire at 2420 Sharon. No injuries. Fire is now under control pic.twitter.com/5Ek3EbjU42— Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) September 30, 2022
The fire was located in a residential structure on the 2400 block of Sharon Avenue.
The first on-scene company arrived in under four minutes.
Fire was reported in the kitchen area of a single-story residential single family home.
Fire crews kept the fire contained to the room of origin.
Two adults were displaced by the fire and housing is being coordinated through the American Red Cross.
The fire has been determined to be accidental.
Damages are estimated at $30,000.
No injuries have been reported and the fire is under control.
13 WREX will post more details as they become available.