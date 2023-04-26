Rockford Fire emphasizing fire safety through neighborhood alarm installations

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Fire Department is urging the importance of fire safety, after the 2023 fire death toll has already gone up compared to recent years.
On April 26th, Rockford Fire personnel will be doing neighborhood safety walk throughs just over a month after a recent fatal house fire.
"I want to make sure that people know that when the fire department comes to their houses, we're not coming to get anyone in trouble," Arson Investigator for Rockford Fire, Michael Schnaper said.
"If you don't have a smoke detector, we want to provide one for you. As a firefighter, we've unfortunately been to houses where people have passed away in fires. So we want to make sure that that doesn't happen."
Rockford Fire will go door-to-door near the 600 block of Central Avenue, where the most recent fatal fire took place. They will check each home for a smoke detector, and other early notification devices. If you do not have one, they will install one absolutely free.
"You can't plan when an emergency happens. The best thing to do is get it in now and have it properly installed," Schnaper said.
"If the worst case scenario happens and you have a fire at your house, you have all of the best tools that you can possibly have in order to make sure that you your loved ones, your friends, and your family can all get out safely as quickly as possible."
Recent death numbers were released to 13 WREX, highlighting the rising trend in recent years. No functioning smoke detectors were present during these fatal fires.
"It's a very difficult thing for us as firefighters, those of us who do the investigation do end up having to get involved with photographing the remains," Schnaper said.
"[We also] determine how the person passed away. We've seen everything from small children to the elderly and in between, it's something that you will carry with you to the rest of your life."
|2020
|3
|2021
|2
|2022
|2
|As Of April 2023
|3
According to Schnaper, from the moment a fire starts, people only have roughly three minutes to get out of their home in time. This is why they are emphasizing the importance of smoke detectors, and doing the walk through.
The walk through will take place at 1:00 p.m., and Rockford Fire will visit as many houses as possible.