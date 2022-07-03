Rockford Fire Department says leave the fireworks to the professionals

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Firefighters are asking the community to safe over the Fourth of July by not practicing illegal use of fireworks.
As Independence Day celebrations continue through the weekend into Monday, the Rockford Fire Department says it is still important to stay safe.
Rockford Fire District One Chief Will Pederson says that a higher call volume is expected on the holiday, due to the higher use of illegal fireworks through out the city.
Because of dry conditions outside and root vegetation, experts say, there is an increased chance of fires being started and spreading quickly.
According to Chief Pederson, throughout the years some of those incidents have involved people getting major injuries to their hands and severe burns to the eyes and face.
"Dealing with fireworks in an unsafe manner using them illegally, your putting yourself at risk," Peterson said. "You're putting your property at risk, and your putting other people around you at risk as well."
The fine for using illegal fireworks in the city of Rockford is $750.