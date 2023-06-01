 Skip to main content
Rockford Fire Department rescue dog trapped in old well

ROCKFORD, Ill. —  The Rockford Fire Department responded to a call for a dog trapped in an abandoned well.

When crews arrived just before 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the dog owners told them that their 15-pound Yorkie, Kobe, chased after a wild animal down a pipe located in the woods near their home.

Crews saw the dog on the floor of the dry tank 13 feet down, barking and appeared uninjured. Firefighters and animal control then tried to rescue Kobe but failed.

After several attempts, Rockford's Public Works And Water Department crews were called in to help. They excavated dirt surrounding the tank and chiseled away brick, so fire crews could access the tank.

Crews were on scene for over 3 and a half hours. 

Finally, as of 6:59 p.m., Rockford Fire tweeted an update that the dog was rescued and in "ok" condition.

