Rockford Fire Department holds promotions and appointments ceremony

ROCKFORD -- The Rockford Fire Department promoted 12 honorees during a promotions and appointments ceremony at Northern Illinois University's Rockford campus.
Fire Chief, Michele Pankow, presented individuals as they celebrated this career milestone with family, friends and co-workers. Among the 12, Brian Carlson, was promoted to District Chief after previously serving as a captain of fire station 11 in Rockford. He says he manifested this position after serving the department for many years.
"This is an accumulation of about 25 years of fire service", Carlson said. "This has always been my goal on the Rockford Fire Department from the day I was hired. This will keep me active in the role on the fire department."
Other promotions included more district chiefs, lieutenant, and captain; while some were appointed as EMS coordinator, driver engineer, and chief administrator.
Trent Brass, another District Chief promoted, was also a captain for fire station one in Rockford. He says he owes this achievement to his father, as he wanted to uphold this position as a way of following in his footsteps.
"My father was on the volunteer fire department and as a little kid I kind of got to see the operations of the fire service growing up," Brass explained.
"As a kid I just kind of saw what he did and then just kind of took the steps to become a firefighter myself,"
Here is the full list of all the honorees promoted. Congratulations to them all!
Elizabeth Russell – Appointed 911 Division Administrator
Todd Monahan – Appointed Division Chief of Administration
Brian Carlson - Promoted to District Chief
Trent Brass – Promoted to District Chief
Shawn Muszynski – Promoted to Captain
Brett Beaman – Promoted to Captain
Mark Braun – Promoted to Lieutenant
Brian Park – Promoted to Lieutenant
Jose Montoya – Promoted to Lieutenant
Jonathan Larson – Appointed EMS Coordinator
Craig Conderman - Appointed MIH Manager
Adam Dantuma - Appointed Driver Engineer