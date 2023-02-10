 Skip to main content
Rockford Fire Department holds promotions and appointments ceremony

ROCKFORD -- The Rockford Fire Department promoted 12 honorees during a promotions and appointments ceremony at Northern Illinois University's Rockford campus.

Fire Chief, Michele Pankow, presented individuals as they celebrated this career milestone with family, friends and co-workers. Among the 12, Brian Carlson, was promoted to District Chief after previously serving as a captain of fire station 11 in Rockford. He says he manifested this position after serving the department for many years.

"This is an accumulation of about 25 years of fire service", Carlson said. "This has always been my goal on the Rockford Fire Department from the day I was hired. This will keep me active in the role on the fire department."

Other promotions included more district chiefs, lieutenant, and captain; while some were appointed as EMS coordinator, driver engineer, and chief administrator.

Trent Brass, another District Chief promoted, was also a captain for fire station one in Rockford. He says he owes this achievement to his father, as he wanted to uphold this position as a way of following in his footsteps.

"My father was on the volunteer fire department and as a little kid I kind of got to see the operations of the fire service growing up," Brass explained.

"As a kid I just kind of saw what he did and then just kind of took the steps to become a firefighter myself,"

Here is the full list of all the honorees promoted. Congratulations to them all!

Elizabeth Russell – Appointed 911 Division Administrator 

Todd Monahan – Appointed Division Chief of Administration

Brian Carlson - Promoted to District Chief 

Trent Brass – Promoted to District Chief 

Shawn Muszynski – Promoted to Captain 

Brett Beaman – Promoted to Captain 

Mark Braun – Promoted to Lieutenant 

Brian Park – Promoted to Lieutenant 

Jose Montoya – Promoted to Lieutenant 

Jonathan Larson – Appointed EMS Coordinator 

Craig Conderman - Appointed MIH Manager

Adam Dantuma - Appointed Driver Engineer 

