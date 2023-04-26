Rockford Fire Department hands out smoke detectors to those in need

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Fire Department went door-to-door in an area neighborhood, handing out smoke detectors to residents in need.
In March, a woman living on N. Central Ave. lost her life when her house caught fire. Officials say there were no working smoke detectors in her home.
A month later, the Rockford Fire Department was in the neighborhood, passing out smoke detectors to keep residents and their families safe.
The firefighters also installed the smoke detectors as well as checked to make sure the home's carbon monoxide detectors were also working properly.
RFD Arson Investigator Michael Schnaper says having the proper equipment could mean the difference between life and death.
"The person who is there can figure out that there is a fire first, then get out of the house, but they can also notify the fire department earlier," said Schnaper.
Schanaper continues to say,
"It's also a good idea to make sure you have a carbon monoxide detector in your house, particularly if you have any gas appliances you want to make sure that in case there's some kind of malfunction or unclean burning,” said Schnaper.
If you live in the neighborhood where firefighters went by and were not home during the inspection or if live in a different area of the city, you can call the Rockford Fire Department for further assistance with getting a smoke detector and installing it.