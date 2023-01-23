 Skip to main content
Rockford Fire crews respond to house fire overnight

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Emergency crews were on scene after a home caught fire in Rockford. 

Emergency crews responded to the 300 Block of Ogibly Rd. just after 3:30 a.m. after people inside the home reported smelling smoke. 

Upon arrival, fire fighters located flames visible from one window on the west side of the home. 

According to a tweet from officials, the fire extended to the roof and caused significant structural damage. 

No injuries were reported and a cat was moved to a safe area. The Red Cross will be providing assistance to the displaced residents. 

