Rockford Fire crews respond to house fire overnight

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Emergency crews were on scene after a home caught fire in Rockford.
Emergency crews responded to the 300 Block of Ogibly Rd. just after 3:30 a.m. after people inside the home reported smelling smoke.
Upon arrival, fire fighters located flames visible from one window on the west side of the home.
According to a tweet from officials, the fire extended to the roof and caused significant structural damage.
No injuries were reported and a cat was moved to a safe area. The Red Cross will be providing assistance to the displaced residents.