Rockford fire crews put vacant building flames out in 12 minutes

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Sunday, Rockford fire crews were called to the 500 block of Buckbee Street at 6:03 a.m. for reports of smoke coming from the roof line of a single-story vacant building.
Crews forced entry into the building to find heavy hoarding conditions inside.
Engine 3 was the first Engine company on scene and used an attack line to put out the fire on the north end of the building.
The fire was under control in 12 minutes, and the quick response enabled personnel to contain the fire to a small area of the building.
22 firefighters responded to the scene and no injuries were reported.
The loss is estimated to be around $3,000 and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.