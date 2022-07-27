Rockford Fire control flames coming from a home early Wednesday morning

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford firefighters battled a house fire early Wednesday morning.
Fire crews arrived to the 1700 block of 23rd Street in Rockford and found smoke and fire coming from the first story of a home at 1:15 a.m., according to a press release sent from Rockford Fire.
Firefighters quickly administered water to the flames and got the fire under control within 15 minutes.
No injuries were reported and the family who lives in the home can stay during repairs.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time but under investigation.
Rockford Fire estimate $20,000 dollars in damages.