Rockford Fire Chief Reflects After First Year On The Job

ROCKFORD (WREX) - One year ago today, the City of Rockford swore in its very first female Fire Chief.
Over the past 30 years Chief Michele Pankow has filled many shoes at the fire department, with her rise to Chief beginning as a training officer.
She sat down with 13 WREX as she reflecting on her first year on the job.
At the young age of 22 Michele Pankow set foot in the Rockford Fire Department, saying she was practically raised by them.
Since swearing in she's been able to reflect on her history making moment initially not realizing its significance.
She describes the moment it dawned on her that her accomplishment was a pretty big deal.
Over the past year, one of the biggest challenges facing the department is balancing an ever increasing volume of calls.
Chief Pankow says, "That is not something we can do on our own or in a vacuum, that is something where we need to reach out to our public safety partners and be creative on how we try to address the rising call volume and continue to provide a high level of service to our community, so not let our personnel suffer on one end from the increasing call volume on the other."
Filling various roles over the past 30 years Chief Pankow knows how to approach any obstacle. She wants her work to speak for itself, not her gender.
Chief Pankow's biggest pride is representing the men and women who put their lives on the line everyday.
"The selfless work they do everyday, its unbelievable to me, its truly is because they continue to do it day in and day out. So to be able the Fire Chief of a department like this is pretty amazing," says Chief Pankow.