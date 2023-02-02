 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Rockford Fire battles blaze at Stateline Auto Parts

Rockford Fire

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Fire Department battled a large fire at an auto parts store early Thursday afternoon that was determined to be accidental.

On January 2 at 11:48 a.m., the Rockford Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at Stateline Auto Parts located at 1111 Kilburn Avenue.

The first fire company arrived in under four minutes and found heavy smoke coming from the rear part of the building.

The business owner was on the scene and was able to report that everyone safely made it out of the building.

Hose lines were set up in the rear of the building to put out the fire.

Crews reported hearing explosions from inside the building coming from compressed gas cylinders.

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire was determined to be accidental, caused by cutting torch activities.

Damage to the building is estimated to be at $50,000.

