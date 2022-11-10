Rockford files their defense in RPS body slam case

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A month after a lawsuit was filed against The City of Rockford, Rockford Public Schools and school liaison officer Bradley Lauer for allegedly body slamming a 14-year-old student at Auburn High School, Rockford lawyers filed their defense.
Charges filed against Rockford/other parties:
- - Excessive Force
- - Violation of Substantive Constitutional Rights/Excessive Force/Excessive Corporal Punishment
- - Violation of Substantive Constitutional Rights - Conduct that Shocks the Conscious
- - Failure to Intervene
- - Assault
- - Battery
- - Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress
- - Willful and Wanton Conduct
- - Respondeat Superior
- - Indemnification
Rockford's defense:
1 - Qualified Immunity:
Rockford argues, "Officer Bradley Lauer’s actions were pursuant to his official duties, were reasonable and not in violation of any clearly established right at the time they were committed."
2 - Statute of Limitations:
Rockford argues that through the "Tort Immunity Act" the case would have needed to be filed within one year of the alleged offense. The body slam happened on September 21, 2021 and the lawsuit was filed on October 12, 2022.
3 - Statutory Immunity from Negligent Conduct
Rockford references the Tort Immunity Act to say, “a public employee is not liability for his act or omission in the execution or enforcement of any law unless such act or omission constitutes willful and wanton conduct.” The city's attorneys then go on to say, "Officer Lauer, is not liable to Plaintiff for PM’s injuries as Officer Lauer’s acts and omissions do not constitute willful and wanton conduct pursuant to state law immunity. 745 ILCS 10/2-202. Execution or enforcement of law."
4 - Justified Use of Force
Rockford's attorneys say Lauer used force to protect a school employee from unlawful force from the student. The attorneys then argue "Officer Lauer acted reasonable, in good faith, and any force allegedly used by Officer Bradley Lauer was within the limits permitted by 720 ILCS 5/7- 1(a)."
5 - Act or Omission of Defendant
Rockford argues similar things to their earlier defenses. They again reference the Tort Immunity Act and say "where defendant Officer Lauer, is not liable for plaintiff’s state law injuries, defendant City of Rockford, Illinois, a municipal corporation, is not liable to Plaintiff for any injuries pursuant to 745 ILCS 10/2-109."
Attorneys for both sides will now work to gather evidence with a next scheduled appearance for December 5.