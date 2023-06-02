Rockford felon arrested on multiple charges including attempted murder and armed robbery

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — Friday night The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and Regional Crime Deterrent Unit received information on the whereabouts of Austen Fowler.
Fowler was the suspect of a drug investigation and also had outstanding arrest warrants with the Rockford Police Department for Attempted Murder, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm three times, Armed Robbery, and Felon Possessing a Firearm.
He also had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Boone County for Aggravated Fleeing to Elude.
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, with help from the Rockford Police Department, executed an arrest warrant in the 2000 block of Marshall St.
Deputies entered the home where Fowler barricaded himself in a bedroom.
Austen was then taken into custody and a search warrant for the property was obtained.
Deputies found two stolen vehicles, a loaded handgun, cannabis, cocaine, LSD, fentanyl, and mushrooms.
The charges against Austen Fowler are merely accusations and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.