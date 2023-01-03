Rockford Felon Arrested After Crashing Into Local Gas Stations

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, fleeing police, possession with intent to deliver and several other charges.
Nathan Batson, 43, Rockford was arrested on Friday after Rockford Police Scope Officers attempted a traffic stop in the intersection of North Rockton Avenue and Auburn Street.
According to a news release, the vehicle fled and was later found to have collided with another vehicle and a pedestrian who was parked at the On-The-Way gas station on the 2600 block of Auburn Street.
After locating the vehicle all three occupants were detained.
Officers recovered a loaded handgun, ammunition, more than eight grams of cocaine, three grams of cannabis, drug paraphernalia, open alcohol and cash.
The driver, Batson, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries and is being held at the Winnebago County Jail.