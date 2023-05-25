Rockford federal grand jury charges former Thomson Penitentiary inmate with murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A former inmate in the United States Penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois, has been indicted in Rockford by a federal grand jury in connection with the death of his cellmate.
47-year-old Sonora, Mexico resident Javier Gonzalez-Valenzuela is charged with second-degree murder and assault in connection with the February 28, 2021 death of Shay Paniry, according to an unsealed indictment Tuesday.
Gonzalez-Valenzuela, who was Paniry's cellmate at the time of the murder, was later released from Thomson but remained in law enforcement custody on an unrelated charge.
Gonzalez-Valenzuela pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the new charges and was ordered to remain detained in federal custody.
The maximum sentence for the murder charge is life imprisonment, while the maximum for the assault charge is 10 years.