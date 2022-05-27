Rockford family waits to hear if relatives in Uvalde, Texas are safe; hopes policy change is in the air

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Families across the U.S. are heartbroken after the mass shooting in Texas which killed 21 people, including 19 children. The hurt is felt in Rockford as one local family waits for answers on if their loved ones are safe in Uvalde.
The Cardenas family says their hearts are heavy not only for their relatives in Texas but for the entire Uvalde community. Six brothers and sisters grew up in the town and even went to Robb Elementary School, where the shooting took place.
The family along with so many others want gun violence to end. For now, Armando Cardenas and his siblings are holding their breath.
"We placed a phone call to our cousins down there because we have a whole bunch of cousins and aunts and uncles and we haven't heard back. We wanted to know if any of our relatives' children were killed," said Cardenas. "We just don't know and we're waiting."
Cardenas reflects back to the early 1950s when he walked the halls at Robb Elementary School.
"Each community: Whites, Blacks and Hispanics had a separate school; so Robb Elementary was the school for Hispanic kids and that's where we went. That school was very close to our home so we walked to the school," described Cardenas as he recalls fond memories walking to and from school with his neighbors. "We sat there in those desks."
Cardenas is still processing the mass shooting saying it's difficult to wrap his head around.
"I get emotional thinking about what's next. The parents not only having to deal with their own mental state but then having to bury their children and how long it's going to take. Maybe never, you can't get over something like that," said Cardenas.
"It's as if there is no where safe to go anymore," said Rev. Diane Tomlinson at Emmanuel Episcopal Church. "We are not going to stay quiet anymore. We cant."
Rev. Tomlinson hopes the tragedy in Texas is the last that's why she's encouraging the community to press lawmakers to do better.
"We know from June 3-5 it's wear orange so we are going to wear orange ribbons and also orange t-shirts that we can wear to church and in the community to be an advocate to end gun violence. It's so senseless," said Rev. Tomlinson.
Cardenas says it'll take more than talk but action to create change.
"We have heard that over and over and nothing has changed; so maybe people will say, 'Enough is enough' and do something," said Cardenas.
Cardenas hopes by the time he and his family visit Uvalde for the next family reunion, policy on gun control and safety measures will be changed.
Rev. Tomlinson says she will offer up prayers for Texas on Sunday. She also encourages donations to Uvalde and Buffalo. Click here for more information on how The Episcopal Church gets involved to end gun violence.