Rockford family searching for answers as daughter lives with rare autoimmune disease

Kristen Web Pic.jpg

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Maria and Phillip Robinson always knew their daughter Kristen was special.

AE Loop 4.jpg

They remember her at a young age already showing interest and skill in the arts.

"Ever since she was in preschool, she has liked drawing and she started to make her own books even when she was three," Maria Robinson said.

Artistic, independent, talented.

All words used to describe Kristen as she grew up in gifted and CAPA programs in school.

She had aspirations of being an artist, author and journalist when she grew up.

However, in fall of 2020, Kristen started to change.

Her behavior became very abnormal, it didn't take long for her parents to become concerned.

"She wasn't as focused in school because that's when they were doing remote learning. We just thought that maybe she missed her friends and missed going out," Maria Robinson said.

"We started to get emails from school because she wasn't turning in assignments which is very unusual."

It soon grew beyond a few missed homework assignments.

Kristen stopped eating and drinking altogether as well.

The behavioral things soon had Kristen's parents taking her to the hospital, fearing she made be experiencing depression.

After struggling to find answers in Rockford, they were sent to Madison, where after several test, a diagnosis was made.

Kristen had Autoimmune Encephalitis. 

AE Loop 14.jpg

Autoimmune Encephalitis (AE) is a rare group of inflammatory brain diseases that causes the immune system to attack healthy brain cells.

Like a snap of the fingers, it completely changed an energetic, creative teenage girl into someone who can barely get out of bed or pick up a pencil.

"It's disheartening. We have a very intelligent and gifted daughter that expresses herself artistically," Phillip Robinson said.

"To see her go into this state of mind that's really not her."

1 out of every 100,000 people will be diagnosed with AE every year.

To find out more about this rare condition, 13 News reached out to the International Autoimmune Encephalitis Society.

It's an organization composed solely of people who live with AE, mostly volunteers.

One of those dedicated volunteers is Mari Davis.

AE Loop 6.jpg

Davis was a 30 year nurse and nurse case manager when AE entered her life.

Much like young Kristen, it was fine day and completely different the next.

"I was at work. During that day I was in rounds, sometimes making no sense at all. I was going to the bathroom. Went back to the unit went to the bathroom.

"Somebody heard me fall, they finally got the door open and I was having seizures."

That was five years ago.

Davis was taken to the ICU and put on a ventilator as she recovered.

AE Loop 8.jpg

She shared AE's effects can vary person to person, but main symptoms tend to involve emotion and memory.

The latter very clear to Davis as she recovered from that fall five years ago.

"I can remember stuff from when I was five years old but the three years before I got sick I don't remember at all," Davis said.

Three years of her life completely gone.

Davis has learned to live with AE and is frank in saying she's happy she had seizures that day at work.

She feared if that didn't happen, she may not have gotten the treatment she needed.

"There are quite a few people, particularly I would say more than 4-5 years ago, if they didn't have obvious seizures, those people would present like psych symptoms and get institutionalized not get treated."

In the past, AE would be misdiagnosed as Schizophrenia which, as Davis just said, led to many people being institutionalized rather than get the proper treatment.

That's why the International Autoimmune Encephalitis Society exists

The organization wants to bring more awareness to the disease as well as be a resource center for those who live with AE everyday.

Our goal is to educate people. We have a lot of resources on our website. Different things from where you can stay near MAYO Clinic for a reduced rate, how to apply for disability. Just a whole bunch of information," Davis said.

"We try to provide as much accurate information as we can to both patients and families and provide as much support as possible." 

The information has been a great help to the Robinson family as they continue to search for the right treatment for Kristen.

While there are some pretty tough days, they do what they can to keep their spirits up for the day they finally have found the answer they're looking for.

There's cures out there and we know there's going to be something out there that's going to help her. Just having that hope that one day she's going to be able to completely be healed is what keeps me positive and keeps looking forward every day," Maria Robinson said.

"I can't do anything by worrying. I have to stay positive for me daughter."

If you want to help Kristen's family and learn more about her journey, click here.

If you'd like to learn more about Autoimmune Encephalitis and the resources out there, click here. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

