Rockford family left without a home after Friday night fire

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two people and their pet are without a home after a fire in their apartment building in Rockford Friday night.
The Rockford Fire Department says crews were called to the 1100 block of S. Court St. just after 6 p.m. Friday for a report of a fire in a three-family apartment building.
RFD says firefighters arrived within minutes of the call, finding fire coming from a second-floor window. Everyone inside the building had gotten out and was waiting outside when first responders got to the scene.
Firefighters say the fire was contained to one bedroom on the second floor, getting it under control within 10 minutes.
The American Red Cross is assisting an adult, a child, and a cat now without a home after the fire.
Investigators say the fire was accidental. Damage from the fire is estimated at $20,000.