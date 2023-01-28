Rockford family left without a home after Friday night fire

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Accumulating snow, heavy at times, and hazardous travel expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall rates of one half to one inch per hour are expected to occur this afternoon and evening. Northeast winds will gradually increase during the snow with gusts to 25 mph tonight, which may result in some patchy blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. &&