Rockford Family Initiative files lawsuit appealing zoning permit for proposed abortion clinic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Family Initiative and three individuals have filed an appeal of the Rockford Zoning Officer's certification for use of 611 Auburn Street as an abortion clinic.
The lawsuit claims that the proposed abortion business have not met the legal requirements to open.
According to the details of the appeal, the claim is based on, but not limited to:
- The request for certification was not accompanied by a plot legally recorded under the laws of the State of Illinois and Winnebago County giving a legal description.
The request for certification was not accompanied by a plot plan.
- The location of the abortion business is not zoned for commercial use.
The location owner, Dennis Christensen, has not applied for a special use permit, and the city of Rockford has not independently reviewed whether the use of the location as an abortion business will "endanger the public health, safety, morals, comfort, or general welfare."
- The City of Rockford has not reviewed whether the abortion business will:
- Have special impacts or potentially adverse effects on the neighborhood surrounding the site.
- Create significant noise, traffic, environmental, or other impacts that may be objectionable.
- Have significant visual and traffic impacts.
- Diminish property values.
- Impede the normal or orderly development and improvement of the surrounding property.
- Be compatible and the existing character of the area.
- The owner, Dennis Christensen, has not been issued a home business permit.
- The Rockford Zoning Ordinances expressly prohibit the abortion business from:
- Employing non-residents of the home.
- Operating as a medical clinic at its current location.